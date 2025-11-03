Tremble failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Packers.

Although Tremble served as the Panthers' No. 1 tight end (29 snaps) and logged more offensive snaps than Ja'Tavion Sanders (28 snaps) in the Week 9 win, it didn't translate to production. Since Sanders returned from injury in the Week 7 win over the Jets, Tremble has caught just two of three targets for four yards across 104 offensive snaps. He's expected to remain a minor portion of Carolina's offensive game plan heading into the Week 10 matchup against the Saints.