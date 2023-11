Tremble (hip) didn't practice Wednesday.

Neither did Hayden Hurst, whose absence the past two games allowed Tremble to top 70 percent snap share in back-to-back weeks for the first time in his career. Tremble left Sunday's loss to Tennessee in the fourth quarter and now isn't practicing, with Hurst still in concussion protocol. Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan are Carolina's healthy tight ends on the 53-man roster.