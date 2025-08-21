The Panthers activated Tremble (back) from the active/PUP list Thursday.

Tremble won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Steelers, but he's passed his physical and will be eligible to return to practice immediately. Head coach Dave Canales said Tuesday that Tremble remains on track for Week 1 but that the tight end will need to "get some more physical contact and get that adaptation part, before we can fully clear him," so it sounds like he'll be limited at practice for the time being. Tremble projects as Carolina's official No. 1 tight end but figures to do most of his damage as a blocker, while Ja'Tavion Sanders and rookie fifth-round pick Mitchell Evans offer more pass-catching upside at tight end.