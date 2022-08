Tremble played but was not targeted in Saturday's 23-21 preseason win over the Commanders.

Tremble started at tight end and played 11 offensive snaps prior to calling it a day. Although he didn't get his hands on the ball, Tremble should continue to benefit from more reps in practice following Ian Thomas' recent ribs injury. As a rookie last year, Tremble caught 20 of 35 targets for 180 yards and a touchdown, numbers he'll strive to expand upon in new coordinator Ben McAdoo's scheme.