Tremble (shoulder/back) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday's injury report.

Tremble didn't appear on Wednesday's injury report (which was a reflection of the Panthers' half-speed practice Tuesday), but it appears he is working through shoulder and back injuries that he might have picked up during Carolina's Week 16 overtime win over Arizona. Tremble's practice participation Friday will indicate his status heading into Sunday's NFC South clash against the Buccaneers. Rookie fourth-round pick Ja'Tavion Sanders would see an increased snap count on offense if Tremble is unable to play Sunday.