Tremble brought in five of eight targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 42-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Tremble paced the Panthers in receptions while sharing the team lead in targets as he filled in for Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle), who was inactive. Tremble also recorded his first touchdown reception since Week 18 of last season on a seven-yard pass from Bryce Young to cap off the opening possession of the contest. Tremble had four catches over the first two games of the season while Sanders was fully healthy, so even if his teammate returns for a favorable Week 5 home matchup against the Dolphins next Sunday, the former should still have a complementary role at minimum.