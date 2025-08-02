Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Progressing well in recovery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tremble (back) ran routes on the side during training camp Friday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Tremble underwent back surgery in May and opened camp on the active/PUP list. The fifth-year wideout has been increasing his workload and "appears to be trending in a good direction," per Newton. It remains unclear, however, if Tremble will be ready to play in time for Week 1 of the regular season.
More News
-
Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Should return in 3-to-4 weeks•
-
Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Opens camp on active/PUP•
-
Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Expected back by preseason•
-
Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Expected back for training camp•
-
Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Gets two-year deal with Carolina•
-
Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Catches touchdown vs. Falcons•