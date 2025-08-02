default-cbs-image
Tremble (back) ran routes on the side during training camp Friday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Tremble underwent back surgery in May and opened camp on the active/PUP list. The fifth-year wideout has been increasing his workload and "appears to be trending in a good direction," per Newton. It remains unclear, however, if Tremble will be ready to play in time for Week 1 of the regular season.

