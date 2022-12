Tremble (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's road matchup against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tremble practiced in full Friday after beginning the week with back-to-back limited sessions, which could bode well for his chances of being cleared for action Sunday. If the second-year pro is able to suit up versus Tampa Bay, he will once again stand to split reps with Ian Thomas.