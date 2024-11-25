Tremble caught one of his two targets for five yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs.

Despite an increased workload in the second half of Sunday's loss after Ja'Tavion Sanders (neck) exited with an injury, Tremble didn't produce much offensively. The Notre Dame product has now appeared in six games this season, catching 10 of his 14 targets for 77 yards. He could continue to see an expanded offensive role if Sanders is sidelined for the Week 13 matchup against the Buccaneers.