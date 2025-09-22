Tremble caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 30-0 win over the Falcons.

The Notre Dame product played a season-high 33 offensive snaps in Sunday's win after Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) exited early due to an injury. Tremble made the most of his limited opportunities, catching each of his targets and finishing second on the Panthers in receiving yards in Week 3. If Sanders is sidelined for the Panthers' Week 4 matchup against the Patriots, Tremble will likely step in and serve as one of the team's top receiving options.