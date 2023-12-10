Tremble (hip) is active for Sunday's game at New Orleans.

The 23-year-old was considered questionable despite putting in a full practice Friday, so it's not a major surprise he' suiting up for the divisional matchup. No. 1 tight end Hayden Hurst (concussion) remains sidelined Sunday, but Tremble has just two catches for 11 yards and a touchdown in two games with Hurst out.