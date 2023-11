Tremble caught one of three targets for four yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Tremble has been one of very few bright spots for the Panthers this season. Although he's made merely 12 catches through 10 games, three of those have been touchdowns. In fact, top wideout Adam Thielen -- who boasts 76 receptions -- sports only one more touchdown than Tremble as Carolina's leader in the category.