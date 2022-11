Tremble caught two of four targets for 11 yards and a touchdown but also lost a fumble in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Bengals.

Tremble scored Carolina's first points with an eight-yard touchdown reception to begin the third quarter. However, that only came after Tremble was charged with a fumble on a kickoff return to end the first half. With a touchdown in two of the last three weeks, Tremble's stock is nonetheless trending upward ahead of Thursday night's game versus the Falcons.