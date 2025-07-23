Panthers coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that Tremble (back) won't practice soon but could be ready in three or four weeks, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Tremble is on the Physically Unable to Perform list for the start of training camp, and it sounds like he may remain there until mid-August or so, which puts his Week 1 availability into question. He had a procedure on his back in May, two months after re-signing with the Panthers on a two-year contract. Tremble is mostly known for his blocking, with 85 career catches in 61 games, while 2024 fourth-round pick Ja'Tavion Sanders is the favorite to be Carolina's top pass-catching TE.