Panthers coach Dave Canales said Wednesday that Tremble (back) won't practice soon but could be ready in 3-to-4 weeks, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Tremble is on the active/PUP list for the start of training camp, and it sounds like he may remain there until mid-August or so, which puts his Week 1 availability into question. He had a procedure on his back in May, two months after re-signing with the Panthers on a two-year contract. Tremble is mostly known for his blocking, with 85 career catches in 61 games, while 2024 fourth-round pick Ja'Tavion Sanders is the favorite to be Carolina's top pass-catching TE.