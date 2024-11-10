Tremble (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants in Munich, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Tremble will be sidelined for the fifth time in 10 games on the season, with the back issue causing the last three absences. With Tremble sidelined in Germany, rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders should start at tight end and dominate the playing time after he logged 84 percent of the snaps in a Week 9 win over the Saints and finished with four catches for 87 yards on five targets.