Tremble (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

With Hayden Hurst embedded in the concussion protocol and Tremble also sidelined Sunday, the Panthers will roll with Ian Thomas and Stephen Sullivan as their tight ends. Tremble managed just one limited practice during Week 13 prep, so he likely will need to increase his activity level in order to have a chance to play next Sunday at New Orleans.