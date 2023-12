Tremble (hip) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.

Tremble missed the Panthers' loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday due to the injury, which is still hindering him as Week 14 prep begins. However, the 23-year-old still has Thursday and Friday to ramp up his activity level and be ready for the team's next game against the Saints, which could see him have a prominent role on offense due to the number of injuries in the Panthers' tight end group.