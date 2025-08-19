Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Tuesday that Tremble (back), who remains on the active/PUP list, is still on track to suit up Week 1 but won't be a candidate to return in time for Thursday's preseason finale against the Steelers, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Tremble is still progressing through his recovery from back surgery undergone in May, which has caused him to miss the entirety of training camp and the preseason to date. Once back in action Tremble may start at TE for Carolina, but he's expected to largely contribute on offense as a blocker. Second-year pro Ja'Tavion Sanders, who has handled expanded first-team reps with Tremble sidelined, projects as the Panthers' top pass-catching tight end.