Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Struggles in Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tremble caught his only target for no yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.
The 25-year-old returned to his reserve role with Ja'Tavion Sanders active in the Week 7 win. In the four games that Sanders has played in this season, Tremble has caught all seven of his targets for 38 yards. He's expected to continue operating as a depth option in Carolina's tight-end corps ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Bills.
