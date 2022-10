Tremble caught three of five targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Cardinals.

After managing only two catches through the first three games of the year, Tremble got more involved in the passing game Sunday, although his numbers were still modest. The 2021 third-round pick has some upside due to his athleticism, but he'll have a hard time reaching it unless the Carolina offense as a whole takes a big step forward. Tremble faces a tough matchup in Week 5 against the stingy 49ers.