Tremble caught two of four targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Tremble received just four total targets in the Panthers' previous four games, but he matched that total during Sunday's loss. The increase in volume didn't translate to production, as finished the divisional matchup with the fourth-most receiving yards on the team. Tremble has now caught 22 of 31 targets for 199 yards and a touchdown across 14 appearances this season. He's expected to remain the one of the Panthers' top tight ends in the Week 16 matchup against the Buccaneers.