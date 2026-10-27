Tremble hauled in one catch for eight yards during Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Buccaneers.

Tremble had two touchdowns in the 25-14 win over the Eagles in Week 6. However, it was a different story in Week 7, with the 26-year-old catching just one pass for the second time this season. While Tremble could find the end zone again at some point moving forward, he likely won't be consistent enough to be considered anything other than a desperation fantasy option, especially while Darren Waller is on the field.