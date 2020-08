Lewis signed with the Panthers on Sunday, Myles Simmons of the team's official site reports.

Lewis was let go by the Saints earlier in August, and now he'll vie for a roster spot with the NFC South foe. The 27-year-old didn't make a 53-man roster in 2019, and he recorded just 20 receptions for 252 yards and two touchdowns between 2016 and 2018.