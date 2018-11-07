Smith (knee) wasn't spotted at the portion of Wednesday's practice available to the media, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Smith was also listed as a non-participant in practice Monday and Tuesday, so it's looking likely that he'll miss his third straight contest Thursday against the Steelers. The veteran's expected absence should open up more snaps for young wideouts D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, both of whom have made impacts in both the passing and running games the last two weeks.