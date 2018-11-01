Smith (knee) wasn't in attendance for Thursday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Panthers are thus set to list Smith as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day, making it unlikely that he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. When Smith sat out the Week 8 win over the Ravens, it was rookie D.J. Moore and second-year wideout Curtis Samuel who benefited the most. Moore set career highs across the board with five catches for 90 yards on six targets in addition to two carries for 39 yards, while Samuel played a season-high 26 offensive snaps and hauled in all three of his targets for 28 yards.

