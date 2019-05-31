Smith agreed to a restructured contract with Carolina that will pay him $2 million in 2019, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Smith was on a non-guaranteed $5 million contract for 2019 prior to the restructure and was potentially facing release if he didn't agree to pay cut. His new deal includes up to $1 million in bonuses and gives the Panthers an additional $2 million in salary cap room.

