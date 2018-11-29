Smith (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Smith's lack of restrictions offer credence to the notion that his limitations Wednesday were likely maintenance-related after he returned from a four-game absence due to play 13 offensive snaps in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Seahawks. The wideout should be ready to handle a larger workload in Week 13 in Tampa Bay, but it's uncertain if he'll be needed for extended snaps. No. 1 wideout Devin Funchess (back) returned to practice as a limited participant Thursday and could be ready to go after a one-game hiatus, while youngsters D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel have both made cases for enhanced roles of their own. It therefore wouldn't be surprising if Smith ranked fourth or fifth among the Carolina receivers in snap share this weekend.

