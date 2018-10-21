Panthers' Torrey Smith: Catches four passes, injures leg Sunday
Smith (leg) gathered in four of six passes for 61 yards during Sunday's 21-17 win at Philadelphia.
All but one of his targets occurred in the second half, but the most important one came on fourth down just before the two-minute warning. With 2:06 remaining and the Panthers facing 4th-and-10 at their own 31-yard line, he reeled off a 35-yard catch-and-run to keep the game-winning drive moving. During the course of the contest, he was tested for a concussion but was cleared, per Max Henson of the Panthers' official site. And afterward, Smith was seen walking to the X-ray room with an evident limp, per Joe Person of The Athletic. Smith told Person in a post-game media session that he's "fine. I'm walking. ... I'm not on crutches. No boot, no anything. So I'm walking on my own two feet." While he may be OK in the long run, Smith's practice reps could be impacted once the Panthers reconvene for their first Week 8 practice Wednesday.
