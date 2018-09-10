Panthers' Torrey Smith: Catches one pass
Smith caught one of his two targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 16-8 win over the Cowboys.
Smith was on the field for over 75 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps, trailing only Devin Funchess among wideouts. Despite that involvement, however, Smith didn't get much action in the passing game. With Greg Olsen (foot) facing an uncertain status, more targets could be available going forward, so Smith will aim to add to his workload as he continues to acclimate to new coordinator Norv Turner's scheme.
