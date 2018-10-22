Smith will be evaluated for a knee injury Monday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Smith's knee started to swell up after he banged it on the ground during Sunday's 21-17 win over Philadelphia. Coach Ron Rivera believes the veteran wideout avoided any structural damage, but the injury is at least cause for enough concern to warrant further evaluation from the medical staff. Smith has come on strong the past two weeks with nine catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, after managing just seven catches for 67 yards and a score through his first four games in a Carolina uniform. An absence for Week 8 against Baltimore would free up more snaps for D.J. Moore.