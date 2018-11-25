Panthers' Torrey Smith: Expected to play
Smith (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of EPSN reports.
if Smith plays, it will be his first game since Week 7. His return will be good news as the Panthers will be without wideout Devin Funchess due to a back injury.
More News
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Listed as questionable, expected to play•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Practicing for third straight day•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Uncertain to return this week•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Returns to practice•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Ruled out another week•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: No practice reps Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...