Panthers' Torrey Smith: Finds end zone
Smith caught three of seven targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Falcons.
Smith found room in the red zone to haul in a three-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. He also went for a 26-yard gain on the day, and only Christian McCaffrey and Devin Funchess were targeted more. The available looks in the wake of Greg Olsen's (foot) absence could benefit Smith, but with Jarius Wright, D.J. Moore and Ian Thomas also vying for opportunities, Smith is one of a few complementary pieces in the team's passing attack.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy impact of Gordon to Patriots
The Patriots are trading for Josh Gordon, and here's what it means in Fantasy.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...