Smith caught three of seven targets for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Falcons.

Smith found room in the red zone to haul in a three-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. He also went for a 26-yard gain on the day, and only Christian McCaffrey and Devin Funchess were targeted more. The available looks in the wake of Greg Olsen's (foot) absence could benefit Smith, but with Jarius Wright, D.J. Moore and Ian Thomas also vying for opportunities, Smith is one of a few complementary pieces in the team's passing attack.