Smith got the start in Friday's preseason game against Miami, catching his only target for a 12-yard gain.

The Panthers opened with two wide receivers and two tight ends, starting Smith, Devin Funchess, Greg Olsen and Ian Thomas. The 29-year-old wideout ended up playing just 10 snaps, as Carolina unsurprisingly allowed other receivers -- including first-round pick D.J. Moore -- to mix in with the first-team offense alongside Funchess. Though he may keep his spot as the nominal starter, Smith is likely to share snaps and targets with Moore, Jarius Wright and Curtis Samuel throughout the regular season.