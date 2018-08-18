Panthers' Torrey Smith: Gets the start against Miami
Smith got the start in Friday's preseason game against Miami, catching his only target for a 12-yard gain.
The Panthers opened with two wide receivers and two tight ends, starting Smith, Devin Funchess, Greg Olsen and Ian Thomas. The 29-year-old wideout ended up playing just 10 snaps, as Carolina unsurprisingly allowed other receivers -- including first-round pick D.J. Moore -- to mix in with the first-team offense alongside Funchess. Though he may keep his spot as the nominal starter, Smith is likely to share snaps and targets with Moore, Jarius Wright and Curtis Samuel throughout the regular season.
More News
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Joined by fellow Terp•
-
Eagles' Torrey Smith: Sent to Carolina•
-
Eagles' Torrey Smith: Makes five catches in Super Bowl•
-
Eagles' Torrey Smith: Crashes back to earth•
-
Eagles' Torrey Smith: Has most productive game of season•
-
Eagles' Torrey Smith: Has most catches of season Sunday night•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's preseason debut and injuries in Philadelphia highlight changes in Dave Richard's...
-
Two-QB league strategy
Heath Cummings discusses his favorite strategies for two-quarterback leagues.