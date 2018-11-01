Panthers' Torrey Smith: Goes down as non-participant
Smith (knee) was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Confirming what was believed earlier Thursday when he wasn't spotted in the media-access portion of practice, Smith will go down as a non-participant for the second straight day. The Panthers will wait and see what Smith is able to do Friday before rendering a verdict on his status for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, but his chances of playing don't appear promising at this time.
