Panthers' Torrey Smith: Has role reduced
Smith was not targeted in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Buccaneers.
Smith played just nine of Carolina's 70 offensive snaps as the team welcomed Devin Funchess back to the fold. While Smith carried a knee injury during the week, his ability to practice in full last Thursday suggests he wasn't limited from a health standpoint Sunday. Nonetheless, with a reception in just five games this season, it's not like Smith is a reliable fantasy commodity anyway.
