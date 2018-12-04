Smith was not targeted in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Smith played just nine of Carolina's 70 offensive snaps as the team welcomed Devin Funchess back to the fold. While Smith carried a knee injury during the week, his ability to practice in full last Thursday suggests he wasn't limited from a health standpoint Sunday. Nonetheless, with a reception in just five games this season, it's not like Smith is a reliable fantasy commodity anyway.

