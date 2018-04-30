Smith is part of a Carolina receiving corps that added D.J. Moore in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Panthers weren't content after acquiring Smith in a March trade with the Eagles, subsequently signing Jarius Wright and then drafting Moore at No. 24 overall. The 29-year-old speedster still figures to be in the mix for a starting job, but he'll likely serve as a low-volume deep threat, just as he did in San Francisco and Philadelphia the past three seasons. Moore, Damiere Byrd and Curtis Samuel (ankle) can all offer a similar element of speed, and the Panthers also return their leading receiver from last season, Devin Funchess.