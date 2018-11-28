Panthers' Torrey Smith: Limited with knee injury still
Smith (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Smith returned from a four-game absence for Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Seahawks, playing just 13 snaps and failing to draw a target despite getting the start. His knee injury may have been less of a factor than the emergence of D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel (hamstring), the latter of whom didn't practice Wednesday. With Devin Funchess (back) still absent from practice and Damiere Byrd (arm) placed on injured reserve, Moore and Jarius Wright are only healthy wideouts in Carolina. There is some opportunity for Smith to handle a larger role in a favorable matchup Week 13 at Tampa Bay.
