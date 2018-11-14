Panthers' Torrey Smith: Listed as non-participant
Smith (knee) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, but he did get in some side work with the training staff, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Smith has resumed running and said Tuesday he feels much better, but he still seems to be in danger of missing a fourth consecutive game. D.J. Moore would be primed for another start if Smith can't play Sunday in Detroit.
