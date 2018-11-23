Panthers' Torrey Smith: Listed as questionable, expected to play
Smith (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports
Coach Ron Rivera said Friday he is "pretty confident" Smith will be able to play for the first time since Week 7. If so, the 29-year-old is returning at a convenient time, with fellow wideout Devin Funchess (back) listed as doubtful on the final injury report. Averaging just 4.5 targets on 45 snaps per game, Smith doesn't pose a real threat to D.J. Moore's workload.
