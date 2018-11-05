Smith (knee) didn't participate in Monday's walkthrough, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Smith hasn't practiced since injuring his right knee Week 7. Until he progresses to some activity, it'll be difficult to forecast a return to action, especially with a short week to prepare for a Thursday night affair in Pittsburgh. Smith's absence has paved the way for D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel to emerge in the Panthers' passing attack.

