Panthers' Torrey Smith: No practice reps Thursday
Smith (knee) was listed as a non-participant Thursday on the Panthers' estimated practice report, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Inclement weather prevented the Panthers from holding a true practice session as planned, as the team instead opted for a brief walk-through session. Smith's inability to complete that activity doesn't offer much encouragement about the health of his right knee, which seems likely to keep him sidelined again Sunday against the Lions. A final word on Smith's status for the weekend will come after the Panthers release their injury report following Friday's session.
