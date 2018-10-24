Panthers' Torrey Smith: No practice Wednesday
Smith (knee) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Smith paid a visit to the X-ray room after Sunday's win at Philadelphia, but afterward called himself "fine," per Joe Person of The Athletic. In the meantime, Smith hasn't needed crutches to move about or even a brace on his right knee, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer. As a result, Smith's absence may be a precautionary measure, with a decision on his upcoming availability to be made at the end of the week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Will Fuller and Doug Baldwin haven't been what you hoped for this season, but that could change...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
The rookie running back class has been hit-or-miss this season, but Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
We have injury reports from the Packers and a Giants fire sale as we catch up on the latest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 8 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Fantasy football trade chart, Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 8 Preview
Heath Cummings, Jamey Eisenberg, and Dave Richard preview a pivotal Week 8 of the Fantasy...