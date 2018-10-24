Smith (knee) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Smith paid a visit to the X-ray room after Sunday's win at Philadelphia, but afterward called himself "fine," per Joe Person of The Athletic. In the meantime, Smith hasn't needed crutches to move about or even a brace on his right knee, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer. As a result, Smith's absence may be a precautionary measure, with a decision on his upcoming availability to be made at the end of the week.

