Panthers' Torrey Smith: Not present Friday
Smith (knee) was not present for the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, according to Max Henson of the Panthers' official site.
Smith is hoping to play Sunday against the Ravens, but if he does not get in any work Friday after the media departs, he will not have practiced at all this week. The Panthers will reveal Smith's official status for Week 8 after Friday's practice comes to a close.
More News
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Optimistic to play Week 8•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Not seen at practice•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: No practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Catches four passes, injures leg Sunday•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Scores touchdown in defeat•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...