Smith (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Smith hasn't required crutches or a brace to support the right knee he injured in the Week 7 win over the Eagles, suggesting that he's not dealing with too serious of a concern. However, the wideout's absences from the first two practices of the week nonetheless casts some doubt about his availability for Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Panthers will see what Smith is able to do at their final practice session Friday before deciding on his fate for the weekend.

