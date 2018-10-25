Panthers' Torrey Smith: Not seen at practice
Smith (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Smith hasn't required crutches or a brace to support the right knee he injured in the Week 7 win over the Eagles, suggesting that he's not dealing with too serious of a concern. However, the wideout's absences from the first two practices of the week nonetheless casts some doubt about his availability for Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Panthers will see what Smith is able to do at their final practice session Friday before deciding on his fate for the weekend.
More News
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: No practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Catches four passes, injures leg Sunday•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Scores touchdown in defeat•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Quiet in Week 3 win•
-
Panthers' Torrey Smith: Finds end zone•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...