Smith (knee) wasn't in attendance for the portion of Tuesday's practice available to the media, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Smith is set to go down as a non-participant in the Panthers' second practice of the week, a discouraging sign for his chances of playing Thursday in Pittsburgh. Carolina hasn't missed Smith's presence too much in back-to-back wins over the Ravens and Buccaneers, as offensive coordinator Norv Turner has made creative use of youngsters D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel in the veteran's stead. Moore amassed 129 yards from scrimmage on seven touches (five receptions, two carries) in Week 8 against Baltimore, while Samuel scored twice on three touches (two catches, one carry) in Week 9.