Smith (knee) started and played 13 of the Panthers' 59 offensive snaps (22 percent) in the team's 30-27 loss to the Seahawks. He wasn't targeted during his time on the field.

Since Smith has barely practiced over the past month while managing the knee issue, it's not surprising his play count was restricted in his return from a four-game absence. Smith should have fewer limitations heading into the Week 13 matchup with the Buccaneers, but it's tough to bank on the veteran noticing dramatic spike in targets, especially if No. 1 wideout Devin Funchess (back) is cleared to play. While Smith was sidelined, both D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel made compelling cases for enhanced roles at receiver and the youngsters both outshone Smith in the Week 12 loss.