Smith is dealing with a knee injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Smith has been limited in offseason workouts due to a previously undisclosed injury. While the receiver was able to catch practice from a JUGS machine during June's minicamp, it's not certain how involved he'll be from the outset of training camp next month. As it stands, Smith appears to be entering camp as nothing more than the No. 5 wideout on a passing offense that seemingly revolves around running back Christian McCaffrey.

