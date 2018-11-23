Panthers' Torrey Smith: Practicing for third straight day
Smith (knee) took part in individual drills Friday, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Smith has practiced each day this week, but the report indicates he will likely be listed as limited Friday for the third straight day, which leaves his availability for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks up in the air.
