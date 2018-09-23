Smith caught three of six targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Bengals.

Smith was one target behind Devin Funchess' team-leading total, but the veteran wideout didn't get much going as Carolina's offense did most of its damage on the ground. Heading into the Week 4 bye, Smith hasn't exceeded three catches or 33 yards in a game, though he did find the end zone in Week 2.